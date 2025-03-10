New failures in the operation of X: Ukrainians are once again complaining about problems with the platform
Kyiv • UNN
Users of the social network X in Ukraine report new technical issues with the platform. The most failures are recorded in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv, with 53% being website issues.
In Ukraine, users of social network X are once again complaining about the platform's performance, reports UNN citing Downdetector.com.
Details
Most often in Ukraine, issues are reported with the website (53%), the app (42%), and server connection (6%).
In the last hour in Ukraine - 397 reports of outages. The most outages are recorded in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv.
Reminder
Today, March 10, in the afternoon, users of social network X faced technical problems.