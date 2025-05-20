New Claw A8 gaming handheld from MSI is now powered by AMD: what are the specs
Kyiv • UNN
MSI has introduced the Claw A8 BZ2EM with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip and up to 24 GB of DDR5. There is also a Polar Tempest version with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258 and 2 TB NVMe SSD.
MSI has introduced the latest version of its Claw gaming handheld PC, and this time it's powered by AMD, UNN writes with reference to The Verge.
Details
At Computex 2025, the company showcased the Claw A8 BZ2EM, which is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip and up to 24GB of DDR5 memory.
That's slightly less than the 32GB of memory that came with the Intel-powered Claw 8 AI Plus released late last year, but it still has an 8-inch Full HD display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1TB M.2 solid-state drive. The AMD-powered Claw A8 will also be available in two colors: white and lime green.
MSI had a bit of a rough start with the release of its original Claw handheld PC in March 2024, but it seems to have redeemed itself with the launch of the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus, the publication writes.
Lenovo also acquired one of AMD's new chips aimed at handheld devices for the Legion Go S, but it uses a weaker version of the Z2 Go, which reportedly can't compete with the previous Z1 Extreme model.
There's also a new version of the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus Polar Tempest, which is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor and a 2TB NVMe SSD. It also has what MSI calls a "glossy" white finish.
MSI did not disclose the release date or price of either model, but it will likely be in the same range as the standard Intel-based MSI Claw 8 Plus, which is listed at $999.99 at Best Buy.
Microsoft and Asus are developing a portable Xbox gaming console: the first photos have been leaked online07.05.25, 17:04 • 7194 views