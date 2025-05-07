$41.450.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Microsoft and Asus are developing a portable Xbox gaming console: the first photos have been leaked online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3336 views

Microsoft, together with Asus, is preparing a portable Xbox gaming console. Photos of the ROG Ally 2 with an Xbox button have been leaked online, which may indicate two versions of the device.

Microsoft and Asus are developing a portable Xbox gaming console: the first photos have been leaked online

Microsoft, together with Asus, is preparing to release a portable game console under the Xbox brand - the first photos of the device have appeared in a leak from regulatory documents. This is reported by The Verge, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the media, the first photos of Asus ROG Ally 2 appeared online thanks to regulatory documents, but with one peculiarity: there are two versions of the game console, and one of them is equipped with a special Xbox button.

According to The Verge, the photo shows a black version of the device with the Xbox logo in the upper left corner - presumably, this is a console from the project codenamed Project Kennan, which the publication mentioned two months ago. The white version has a different marking, presumably it will be a regular commercial model of Ally 2 without Xbox branding.

It is reported that 91mobiles found listings for ROG Ally 2 in an Indonesian certificate, and VideoCardz linked them to an FCC list for a Wi-Fi module included in both devices. This listing also reveals some limited specifications, which include a 7-inch 120Hz LCD display - about the same as the first generation of consoles - with an 8-core AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor with 36W included in the Xbox version, and a less powerful 4-core chip with 20W in the white version.

The design has also been changed, the device has received more ergonomic handles for holding, instead of the sloping body of the previous generation.  Because of this, it generally looks thicker than before, but it may be more comfortable to hold.

Since certification is already underway, it is likely that the release is not far off. Asus often introduces hardware at Computex, which starts on May 20 - just one day after the start of Microsoft's own Build conference on May 19.

Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices in Europe and the UK by a quarter: the company named the reason14.04.25, 09:01 • 4328 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World Technologies
