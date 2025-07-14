$41.780.04
Publications
Exclusives
"Neutrality without context is disinformation": the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to The New York Times article about life in the Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1618 views

The American publication The New York Times published a report about life in the Kursk region, where the author describes "devastation and deaths" after the actions of the Ukrainian military. The Center for Countering Disinformation states that the publication retransmits Russian narratives, as it does not mention the beginning of the war in 2014 and the full-scale invasion.

"Neutrality without context is disinformation": the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to The New York Times article about life in the Kursk region

The American publication The New York Times featured an article about life in the Russian-Ukrainian border region, specifically in the Kursk Oblast. The author of the report, journalist Nanna Geitman, a German photographer of Russian origin, describes "devastation and deaths" after the actions of Ukrainian military personnel. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

The author of the material spent several days in the Kursk Oblast accompanied by fighters of the "Akhmat" unit. The publication contains no mention that the Russian-Ukrainian war began in 2014 with the occupation and annexation of Crimea, continued in Donbas, and then there was a full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Instead, the publication features emotional stories about "suffering peaceful Russians" as a result of hostilities in the Kursk Oblast, accusations against NATO, and sympathy for Russian military personnel, the CPD stated.

This publication is an excellent example of how "neutral" journalism can work to retransmit narratives consonant with Russian propaganda. In a war where one side is the aggressor, neutrality without context turns into disinformation

— reads the message from the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

UNN, citing Bild, reported that the Russians plan to launch a new offensive in Ukraine by the end of this summer. According to the publication, the Kremlin plans to expand hostilities beyond the territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson Oblasts.

Later, the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to the Bild publication. They stated that the information regarding the Russian offensive does not correspond to reality.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The New York Times
Bild
NATO
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
