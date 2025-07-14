The American publication The New York Times featured an article about life in the Russian-Ukrainian border region, specifically in the Kursk Oblast. The author of the report, journalist Nanna Geitman, a German photographer of Russian origin, describes "devastation and deaths" after the actions of Ukrainian military personnel. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

The author of the material spent several days in the Kursk Oblast accompanied by fighters of the "Akhmat" unit. The publication contains no mention that the Russian-Ukrainian war began in 2014 with the occupation and annexation of Crimea, continued in Donbas, and then there was a full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Instead, the publication features emotional stories about "suffering peaceful Russians" as a result of hostilities in the Kursk Oblast, accusations against NATO, and sympathy for Russian military personnel, the CPD stated.

This publication is an excellent example of how "neutral" journalism can work to retransmit narratives consonant with Russian propaganda. In a war where one side is the aggressor, neutrality without context turns into disinformation — reads the message from the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

UNN, citing Bild, reported that the Russians plan to launch a new offensive in Ukraine by the end of this summer. According to the publication, the Kremlin plans to expand hostilities beyond the territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson Oblasts.

Later, the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to the Bild publication. They stated that the information regarding the Russian offensive does not correspond to reality.