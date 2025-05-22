Netanyahu stated that Israel is ready to end the war "under clear conditions"
The Prime Minister of Israel announced his readiness to end the war on conditions that guarantee the security of his country. Among the requirements: the release of hostages and the complete disarmament of Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he was ready to end the war on terms that would ensure his country's security. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.
Details
Netanyahu said he was ready to end the war "on clear terms that guarantee Israel's security." According to him, this includes the release of all Israeli hostages, the laying down of weapons by Hamas, the expulsion of its leadership from Gaza, and the "complete disarmament of the territory."
He also noted that residents who want to leave Gaza will be able to do so.
Netanyahu said that those who call on Israel to end the war before these goals are achieved are calling to "maintain Hamas control over Gaza."
In addition, Netanyahu said that "eventually" the Gaza Strip - the whole - will be under Israeli security control, and that Hamas will be defeated.
He also stressed the need to prevent a humanitarian crisis, and then revealed a three-stage plan to deliver aid to Gaza.
This includes the delivery of basic aid items to the enclave, the opening of food distribution points by American companies under the protection of Israeli soldiers, and the creation of a zone to protect civilians after Gaza is taken under security control.
Addition
Israel has launched a new campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in a war that has inflamed tensions in the Middle East. The war began when the Palestinian militant group Hamas left Gaza on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people in the attack and taking about 250 people hostage and taken back to the coastal enclave.
