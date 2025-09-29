Netanyahu says he supports Trump's plan to end Gaza war

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 23848 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 01:55 PM • 28021 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 35082 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 39437 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 23559 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 23102 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 15419 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 29802 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 49237 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70552 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4.5m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 35340 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 26670 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – SybihaSeptember 29, 11:40 AM • 15927 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 11705 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 31141 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 23856 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 31211 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 35093 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 39448 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 35389 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Gaza Strip
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideo03:05 PM • 8348 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 11745 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 26708 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 35788 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 32700 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system

Netanyahu says he supports Trump's plan to end Gaza war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza. He stated that the plan guarantees the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza.

Netanyahu says he supports Trump's plan to end Gaza war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he supports US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza. Netanyahu made this statement during a meeting with Trump, as reported by The Associated Press, and conveyed by UNN.

I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which allows us to achieve our military objectives.

- said Netanyahu.

He stated that this plan will ensure that "Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel," as Hamas will be disarmed and Gaza demilitarized.

Called from the White House: Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for the attack on Doha - Media29.09.25, 21:13 • 1382 views

Netanyahu stated that if Hamas does not accept the plan or adhere to it, "then Israel will finish this matter on its own. It can be done the easy way or the hard way. But it will be done."

Recall

US President Donald Trump prepared a 20-point peace plan to end Israel's war with Hamas militants.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip