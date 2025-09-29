Netanyahu says he supports Trump's plan to end Gaza war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he supports US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza. Netanyahu made this statement during a meeting with Trump, as reported by The Associated Press, and conveyed by UNN.

I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which allows us to achieve our military objectives. - said Netanyahu.

He stated that this plan will ensure that "Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel," as Hamas will be disarmed and Gaza demilitarized.

Netanyahu stated that if Hamas does not accept the plan or adhere to it, "then Israel will finish this matter on its own. It can be done the easy way or the hard way. But it will be done."

Recall

US President Donald Trump prepared a 20-point peace plan to end Israel's war with Hamas militants.