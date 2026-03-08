$43.810.0050.900.00
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 16182 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 41630 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 27233 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 26871 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 25591 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 36435 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 79247 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 43832 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 43957 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Netanyahu called on the Iranian people to revolt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1836 views

The Israeli Prime Minister called on Iranians to revolt against tyranny. He predicts a strategic partnership after the fall of the current regime.

Netanyahu called on the Iranian people to revolt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video address to the citizens of Iran on the X network, calling on them to overthrow the current regime. The speech was accompanied by footage of crowds of people, Israeli flags, and historical Iranian symbols – a flag with a lion and a sun. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

In his address, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel sees its goal as freeing Iran from the "yoke of tyranny." He expressed his conviction that after the fall of the ruling regime, both countries would be able to become strategic partners again.

Next phase of war: Israel attacked oil depots in Tehran08.03.26, 04:36 • 12157 views

I believe that if you stand up in the moment of truth, the day is not far off when Israel and Iran will once again be brave friends

– Netanyahu said in his address.

Israel's Strategic Goals

Israeli politicians have repeatedly publicly stated their hope that a direct military confrontation with the Islamic Republic will lead to internal destabilization and the collapse of theocratic rule in Tehran.

Against the backdrop of successful operations against Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure, Netanyahu's appeal is seen as an attempt to strengthen anti-government sentiment within the country. At the same time, the situation in Iran itself remains tense due to personnel changes in the top echelons of power and constant airstrikes on strategic targets.

Son of slain Ayatollah likely to become new supreme leader of Iran – sources08.03.26, 20:42 • 5434 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Israel
Tehran
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran