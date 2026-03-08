Netanyahu called on the Iranian people to revolt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video address to the citizens of Iran on the X network, calling on them to overthrow the current regime. The speech was accompanied by footage of crowds of people, Israeli flags, and historical Iranian symbols – a flag with a lion and a sun. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

In his address, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel sees its goal as freeing Iran from the "yoke of tyranny." He expressed his conviction that after the fall of the ruling regime, both countries would be able to become strategic partners again.

I believe that if you stand up in the moment of truth, the day is not far off when Israel and Iran will once again be brave friends – Netanyahu said in his address.

Israel's Strategic Goals

Israeli politicians have repeatedly publicly stated their hope that a direct military confrontation with the Islamic Republic will lead to internal destabilization and the collapse of theocratic rule in Tehran.

Against the backdrop of successful operations against Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure, Netanyahu's appeal is seen as an attempt to strengthen anti-government sentiment within the country. At the same time, the situation in Iran itself remains tense due to personnel changes in the top echelons of power and constant airstrikes on strategic targets.

