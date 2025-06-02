Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul have not yet started - Russian media

Russian media reported that negotiations between representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul have not yet begun, UNN writes.

Details

"Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul have not yet begun," one of the state Russian media reported, citing a source.

Earlier

It was reported that both delegations arrived at the venue of the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul.

As Turkish diplomatic sources told the Turkish media, a trilateral meeting between the delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to begin on Monday at 13:00 local time at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul.

The negotiations will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and senior officials from all three countries are expected to participate. The Director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), İbrahim Kalın, is also scheduled to participate.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul in Turkey, where the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation is expected.

Ukraine has previously submitted to the Russian Federation a document with ceasefire conditions, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. Read about what will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it on UNN.