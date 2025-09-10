$41.120.13
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 16219 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 29987 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 28307 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 21794 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 28022 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 20542 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 46887 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 93765 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 75218 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine narrowed down to issues of territories and guarantees - Vance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance reported that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are focused on territorial issues and security guarantees. Russia demands 6,000 sq. km of unoccupied Ukrainian territories, and Ukraine seeks guarantees against further aggression.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine narrowed down to issues of territories and guarantees - Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Russia wants to obtain 6,000 sq. km of territory from Ukraine that it has not occupied. For its part, Ukraine wants guarantees that the Russians will not return for more, Vance told One America News, according to UNN.

Details

"It all boils down to two issues. One of them is territorial. The Russians want about 6,000 sq. km that they have not yet seized by force. The Ukrainians, on the other hand, want security guarantees from Europe or others to be sure: once an agreement is reached, the Russians will not return for more," Vance explained.

Addition

US Vice President J.D. Vance reacted to the Russian strike on an American factory in the city of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine.

J.D. Vance expressed hope that a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine could be achieved no later than six months from now.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
J. D. Vance
United States
Ukraine