US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Russia wants to obtain 6,000 sq. km of territory from Ukraine that it has not occupied. For its part, Ukraine wants guarantees that the Russians will not return for more, Vance told One America News, according to UNN.

Details

"It all boils down to two issues. One of them is territorial. The Russians want about 6,000 sq. km that they have not yet seized by force. The Ukrainians, on the other hand, want security guarantees from Europe or others to be sure: once an agreement is reached, the Russians will not return for more," Vance explained.

Addition

US Vice President J.D. Vance reacted to the Russian strike on an American factory in the city of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine.

J.D. Vance expressed hope that a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine could be achieved no later than six months from now.