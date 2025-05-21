Negotiations and sanctions: Tusk spoke by phone with Zelenskyy

On Tuesday, May 21, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke by telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by Donald Tusk on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

The post states that the conversation concerned the latest negotiations with the Russian Federation and possible sanctions for the aggressor country.

Today he told me about the latest ceasefire negotiations and work on possible further sanctions to be imposed against Russia. The participation of Poland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy and the United States remains crucial in this process. - said Tusk.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland would not send troops to Ukraine.