NEC "Ukrenergo" agreed on further work priorities: details from the Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, as a shareholder of the National Energy Company "Ukrenergo", and the Supervisory Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" have agreed on further priorities for the company's work.

This is done to ensure the stability of the Ukrainian electricity system during wartime. The parties emphasized the importance of strengthening the protection of Ukraine's integrated energy system ahead of the heating season, the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy also welcomed the decision of the Supervisory Board to extend the work of Vitaliy Zaichenko as the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo".

In addition, the ministry welcomed the Supervisory Board's implementation of the decision of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission and the consideration of the position of the Regulator (NKREKP) and the court.

Earlier, UNN reported that the head of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Vitaliy Zaichenko and the members of the company's Board continue to perform their duties.