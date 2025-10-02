NEC "Ukrenergo" agreed on further work priorities: details from the Ministry of Energy

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 3752 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 8172 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 3352 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 10840 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 19546 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 27256 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 28873 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 26694 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 45391 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20980 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.2m/s
82%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhotoOctober 2, 05:59 AM • 28987 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 37179 views
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquarters08:49 AM • 17099 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 21236 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 19067 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 12631 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 19078 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 21248 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 37191 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 45391 views
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 3376 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 53577 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 61642 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 43785 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 46297 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury

NEC "Ukrenergo" agreed on further work priorities: details from the Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

As noted by the agency, this is done to ensure the stability of the Ukrainian electricity system during wartime.

NEC "Ukrenergo" agreed on further work priorities: details from the Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, as a shareholder of the National Energy Company "Ukrenergo", and the Supervisory Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" have agreed on further priorities for the company's work. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

This is done to ensure the stability of the Ukrainian electricity system during wartime. The parties emphasized the importance of strengthening the protection of Ukraine's integrated energy system ahead of the heating season, the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy also welcomed the decision of the Supervisory Board to extend the work of Vitaliy Zaichenko as the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo".

In addition, the ministry welcomed the Supervisory Board's implementation of the decision of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission and the consideration of the position of the Regulator (NKREKP) and the court.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the head of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Vitaliy Zaichenko and the members of the company's Board continue to perform their duties.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo