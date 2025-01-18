Nearly 90 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, most of the enemy's attempts to push Ukrainian Armed Forces back in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

The situation on the contact line remains difficult. Residents of a number of settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As of 16.00 on January 18, 2024 , 89 combat engagements have already taken place. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector. During the day, on January 18, , the communities of Tymofiivka, Kharkiv region; Zaliznyi Mist, Chernihiv region; Popivka, Sosnivka and Progress, Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Details

Kharkiv sector: the enemy stormed the positions of our troops five times near Vovchansk.

Kupyansk sector: the enemy stormed the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Lozova and Pishchane. Hlushkivka was hit by a CAB.

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out nine attacks.

The Russian Federation attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novosadove, Novolyubivka and Zarichne. Four firefights are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked four times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. The enemy dropped two UAVs on Markove.

Ukraine and NATO have developed new mechanisms of cooperation to improve results on the battlefield - Syrskyi

Toretsk sector: 16 hostile attacks took place in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka. Ukrainian troops have already repelled 10 of them, and the fighting continues.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 32 attempts to push our defenders in the Pokrovsk sector.

The enemy attacked positions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 28 enemy attacks, four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the militants attacked 12 times near Velyka Novosilka. The fighting continues. The enemy bombed Odradne, Rozlyv, Vesele and Temyrivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces made one assault on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Novodanylivka.

Once the enemy tried to storm the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovskyi sector without success.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Siversky and Huliaipil sectors since the beginning of the day.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks by the invading forces today, and three firefights are currently underway. The enemy launched 224 artillery strikes, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

General Staff confirms defeat of occupants' radar equipment: what is it about