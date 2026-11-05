Nearly 180 battles took place at the front over the past day: Russians dropped 200 guided aerial bombs — General Staff

Over the course of November 4, 179 combat engagements took place at the front. UNN reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s situation report.

Details

It is noted that the enemy carried out 61 airstrikes and dropped 200 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 4,877 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,862 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions - the situation report says.

Situation by direction

On the North Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked near Pokrovka and Boiaro-Lezhachi, where two combat engagements took place. During the day, six enemy attacks were recorded on the South Slobozhanskyi direction near Ternova, Starytsia, Rybальchyne and Ambarnе.

On the Lyman direction, five combat engagements took place near Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Lyman and Zarichne; one battle is still ongoing. Two occupier attacks were repelled on the Sloviansk direction near Nykonorivka and Mykolaivka.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, our units prevented the enemy from advancing on 10 occasions near Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka.

Russia is again suffering a record-high number of military casualties in a single day at the front, the General Staff published the figures

A total of 16 attacks were repelled on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Toretske, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary calculations, today (November 4 - ed.) 46 occupiers were eliminated and 12 wounded here; 12 vehicles, 11 pieces of special equipment, six unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, two ammunition depots and 32 enemy shelters were destroyed. Eight vehicles, three artillery systems, four pieces of special equipment, four unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and 178 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 171 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the General Staff reported.

Nine attacks were recorded on the Huliaipole direction near the settlements of Zlahoda, Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke and Yehorivka.

"On the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy conducted no offensive operations. There were no significant changes in the situation on the other directions," the military added.

To remind you

According to the Jamestown Foundation, as of 2026 Russia planned to recruit another 410,000 people for the war against Ukraine. However, even if this plan is fulfilled, no more than 70,000 servicemen will remain for the formation of strategic reserves due to significant personnel losses at the front.

Ukraine has handed the United States its proposals for ending the war - Zelenskyy