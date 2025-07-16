Near Kyiv, a driver in a car hit a child at a pedestrian crossing

$41.820.01
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
July 16, 08:23 AM
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rules
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour
Near Kyiv, a driver in a car hit a child at a pedestrian crossing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

In Bila Tserkva, a 25-year-old VAZ driver hit a 9-year-old child at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. The victim was hospitalized with bodily injuries, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched.

Near Kyiv, a driver in a car hit a child at a pedestrian crossing

In Bila Tserkva, near Kyiv, a child was injured in an accident, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The road accident occurred today around 08:34 in Bila Tserkva.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a 25-year-old VAZ driver, moving along Oleksandriysky Boulevard, hit a minor child who was crossing the road at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the accident, the 9-year-old victim was hospitalized with bodily injuries.

- the message says.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation (Part 1, Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, in Ternopil, a serviceman was sentenced to five years in prison for a drunk driving accident. As a result of the accident, a five-year-old girl sustained severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and facial disfigurement.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
