Near Kyiv, a driver in a car hit a child at a pedestrian crossing

In Bila Tserkva, near Kyiv, a child was injured in an accident, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The road accident occurred today around 08:34 in Bila Tserkva.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a 25-year-old VAZ driver, moving along Oleksandriysky Boulevard, hit a minor child who was crossing the road at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the accident, the 9-year-old victim was hospitalized with bodily injuries. - the message says.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation (Part 1, Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, in Ternopil, a serviceman was sentenced to five years in prison for a drunk driving accident. As a result of the accident, a five-year-old girl sustained severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and facial disfigurement.