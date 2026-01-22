$43.180.08
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
07:21 PM • 8566 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 16144 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 26157 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 19076 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 32190 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 34876 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20742 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21679 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39461 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
NBU sets official exchange rate for January 22: dollar and euro fall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate for January 22, 2026. The dollar has fallen to UAH 43.1759, the euro to UAH 50.6669, and the Polish zloty remains stable at UAH 11.9866.

NBU sets official exchange rate for January 22: dollar and euro fall

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for major foreign currencies for Thursday, January 22, 2026. The indicators show overall market stabilization and a slight strengthening of the national currency. The official exchange rate of the US dollar has slightly decreased compared to previous values, reaching UAH 43.1759. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A similar downward trend is observed for the European currency. The euro exchange rate is currently UAH 50.6669. At the same time, the Polish zloty shows the greatest stability: its value has barely changed and is fixed at UAH 11.9866.

Experts note that such minimal fluctuations indicate a balanced supply and demand in the interbank market. The current situation allows the regulator to avoid sharp interventions, maintaining predictable dynamics for businesses and citizens. 

Stepan Haftko

