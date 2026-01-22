NBU sets official exchange rate for January 22: dollar and euro fall

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for major foreign currencies for Thursday, January 22, 2026. The indicators show overall market stabilization and a slight strengthening of the national currency. The official exchange rate of the US dollar has slightly decreased compared to previous values, reaching UAH 43.1759. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A similar downward trend is observed for the European currency. The euro exchange rate is currently UAH 50.6669. At the same time, the Polish zloty shows the greatest stability: its value has barely changed and is fixed at UAH 11.9866.

Experts note that such minimal fluctuations indicate a balanced supply and demand in the interbank market. The current situation allows the regulator to avoid sharp interventions, maintaining predictable dynamics for businesses and citizens.

