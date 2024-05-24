NBU presents commemorative coin dedicated to Crimean Tatar ornament

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 6618 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84565 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141244 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146221 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240998 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172257 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163906 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148080 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220442 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112972 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111596 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42815 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61665 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107507 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 63616 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240988 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220440 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206934 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232951 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220050 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 6501 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15390 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22235 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107507 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111596 views
NBU presents commemorative coin dedicated to Crimean Tatar ornament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17467 views

The National Bank of Ukraine presented commemorative coins "Ornek. Crimean Tatar Ornament" dedicated to the traditional ornament of the Crimean Tatars, one of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, which in 2021 was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

On May 23, the National Bank presented commemorative coins “Ornek. Crimean Tatar Ornament” dedicated to the traditional ornament of the Crimean Tatars, one of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the NBU, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in 2021, the ornek was officially included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The NBU is proud of the diversity of Ukraine's intangible cultural heritage, and of the originality and uniqueness of its Crimean Tatar component. As a testimony of our deep respect for the indigenous people of Crimea and on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO, we present coins dedicated to the unique ornament that is an integral part of the Crimean Tatars' national identity. We believe that these coins will become a kind of talisman that predicts the liberation of Crimea from occupation and the restoration of free life of the Crimean Tatar people in their homeland - Ukrainian Crimea,

- NBU Deputy Governor Oleksiy Shaban said in a statement.

The obverse of the coins depicts the figure of a Crimean Tatar embroiderer, nağışçı, leaning over a kergef embroidery machine in the center of the composition. The sprouts of the ornament blossom in different directions from the nagyshchi, symbolizing the continuity of the tradition, its incessant continuation by talented descendants.

At the top are the inscriptions UKRAINE, below ÖRNEK/ORNEK, the small State Emblem of Ukraine, the face value and graphic symbol of the hryvnia ₴, and the year of minting is 2024, the NBU added.

On the reverse of the coins, an ornament representing family values is reproduced in relief on a mirror background. In the center of the ornament are interconnected elements that reflect the deep symbolism of family ties.The author of the commemorative coins' sketch was Esma Adzhieva, the head of the Alem NGO, and the design was adapted by Alexandra Kuchinskaya.

Commemorative coins "Ornek. Crimean Tatar Ornament" commemorative coins of 10 hryvnias are made of silver in a mintage of up to 7,500 pieces, and of 5 hryvnias in a mintage of up to 75 thousand pieces (in souvenir packaging).

The coins will be gradually sold in the NBU's online numismatic products store and by distributing banks as they are shipped by the NBU's Banknote Mint," the statement said.

The 10 hryvnia coin is made of 925 silver.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a commemorative 5 hryvnia coin “Chornobyl. Revival. Black Stork", dedicated to the 38th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster and the revival of wildlife in the Chornobyl reserve.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
unescoUNESCO
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

