NBU presents commemorative coin dedicated to Crimean Tatar ornament

On May 23, the National Bank presented commemorative coins “Ornek. Crimean Tatar Ornament” dedicated to the traditional ornament of the Crimean Tatars, one of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the NBU, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in 2021, the ornek was officially included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The NBU is proud of the diversity of Ukraine's intangible cultural heritage, and of the originality and uniqueness of its Crimean Tatar component. As a testimony of our deep respect for the indigenous people of Crimea and on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO, we present coins dedicated to the unique ornament that is an integral part of the Crimean Tatars' national identity. We believe that these coins will become a kind of talisman that predicts the liberation of Crimea from occupation and the restoration of free life of the Crimean Tatar people in their homeland - Ukrainian Crimea, - NBU Deputy Governor Oleksiy Shaban said in a statement.

The obverse of the coins depicts the figure of a Crimean Tatar embroiderer, nağışçı, leaning over a kergef embroidery machine in the center of the composition. The sprouts of the ornament blossom in different directions from the nagyshchi, symbolizing the continuity of the tradition, its incessant continuation by talented descendants.

At the top are the inscriptions UKRAINE, below ÖRNEK/ORNEK, the small State Emblem of Ukraine, the face value and graphic symbol of the hryvnia ₴, and the year of minting is 2024, the NBU added.

On the reverse of the coins, an ornament representing family values is reproduced in relief on a mirror background. In the center of the ornament are interconnected elements that reflect the deep symbolism of family ties.The author of the commemorative coins' sketch was Esma Adzhieva, the head of the Alem NGO, and the design was adapted by Alexandra Kuchinskaya.

Commemorative coins "Ornek. Crimean Tatar Ornament" commemorative coins of 10 hryvnias are made of silver in a mintage of up to 7,500 pieces, and of 5 hryvnias in a mintage of up to 75 thousand pieces (in souvenir packaging).

The coins will be gradually sold in the NBU's online numismatic products store and by distributing banks as they are shipped by the NBU's Banknote Mint," the statement said.

The 10 hryvnia coin is made of 925 silver.

