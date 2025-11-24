NBU exchange rates for November 24: dollar, euro, and zloty rose
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for November 24. The US dollar rose by 11 kopecks, the euro by 19 kopecks, and the zloty by 1 kopeck.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate for Monday, November 24. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar increased by 11 kopecks and stands at 42.26 hryvnias. The indicators for the euro (up 19 kopecks) and the zloty (up 1 kopeck) also changed. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.2672 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.7045 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4704 UAH per 1 zloty.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-42.49 UAH, the euro at 48.50-49.10 UAH, and the zloty at 11.20-11.80 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 42.24-42.27 UAH/dollar and 48.64-48.66 UAH/euro.
Recall
Investors reacted optimistically to the disclosure of details of the new US peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian securities – shares, Eurobonds, and GDP warrants – showed synchronous growth on leading European exchanges.
