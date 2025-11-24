NBU exchange rates for November 24: dollar, euro, and zloty rose

$42.150.00
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
12:17 AM • 11175 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 19714 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 25811 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 31614 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 25259 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 21992 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 19679 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
November 23, 02:06 PM • 15641 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 15433 views
November 23, 12:25 PM • 15433 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Talks in Geneva to resume tomorrow - US Secretary of StateNovember 23, 08:26 PM • 15707 views
Rubio said he had heard nothing about an alternative plan from Europe to end the warVideoNovember 23, 09:03 PM • 10535 views
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 5238 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideo01:04 AM • 4056 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhoto02:09 AM • 6994 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 41254 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 116800 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 82296 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 87113 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 93554 views
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Germany
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 31464 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 42104 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 44203 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 116797 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 62813 views
Technology
The Diplomat
Iron dome
NBU exchange rates for November 24: dollar, euro, and zloty rose

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for November 24. The US dollar rose by 11 kopecks, the euro by 19 kopecks, and the zloty by 1 kopeck.

NBU exchange rates for November 24: dollar, euro, and zloty rose

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate for Monday, November 24. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar increased by 11 kopecks and stands at 42.26 hryvnias. The indicators for the euro (up 19 kopecks) and the zloty (up 1 kopeck) also changed. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.2672 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.7045 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4704 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-42.49 UAH, the euro at 48.50-49.10 UAH, and the zloty at 11.20-11.80 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.24-42.27 UAH/dollar and 48.64-48.66 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Investors reacted optimistically to the disclosure of details of the new US peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian securities – shares, Eurobonds, and GDP warrants – showed synchronous growth on leading European exchanges.

      National cashback: the list of goods and services on which money can be spent has been changed22.11.25, 22:01 • 15857 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine