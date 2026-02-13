NBU exchange rate: dollar falls below 43 hryvnias

As of Friday, February 13, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.99 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 43.09 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.03. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.9930 UAH (-4 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 51.0348 UAH (-18 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.1059 UAH (-4 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.77-43.30 UAH, the euro at 50.85-51.50 UAH, the zloty at 11.90-12.50 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.08-43.11 UAH/dollar and 51.20-51.22 UAH/euro.

