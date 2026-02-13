NBU exchange rate: dollar falls below 43 hryvnias

$43.030.06
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 17339 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 35676 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 26641 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 34437 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 28739 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 24659 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 25705 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29357 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74978 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 50778 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Shmyhal instructed all services to speed up repairs, as frosts are returning to UkraineFebruary 12, 08:30 PM • 9016 views
Trump may withdraw from Ukraine talks before congressional elections - mediaFebruary 12, 08:37 PM • 9022 views
Ukraine may be ready to make concessions on Donetsk region - The AtlanticFebruary 12, 09:10 PM • 8072 views
Heraskevych's disqualification for a symbol of remembrance caused a wave of outrageFebruary 12, 09:59 PM • 5778 views
Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased motherVideoFebruary 12, 10:33 PM • 6438 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 39820 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 81821 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 72076 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 75911 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 81984 views
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 16846 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 20850 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 46213 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 39947 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 41636 views
NBU exchange rate: dollar falls below 43 hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for February 13 at 42.99 hryvnias. The euro exchange rate is 51.03 hryvnias.

NBU exchange rate: dollar falls below 43 hryvnias

As of Friday, February 13, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.99 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 43.09 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.03. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.9930 UAH (-4 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 51.0348 UAH (-18 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.1059 UAH (-4 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.77-43.30 UAH, the euro at 50.85-51.50 UAH, the zloty at 11.90-12.50 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.08-43.11 UAH/dollar and 51.20-51.22 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The Cabinet of Ministers introduced a mechanism for interest-free loans of up to 430 thousand hryvnias for people who are forced to relocate due to emergencies.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
