NBU confirmed the relevance of monetary policy principles for the medium term: details

The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine has confirmed the relevance of the "Basic Principles of Monetary Policy for the Medium Term". This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the NBU.

Details

These principles were approved back in September 2024 - this document is a strategic guide for the National Bank's monetary policy.

It defines the goals, objectives, and principles of monetary policy, as well as the specifics of applying monetary instruments during the full-scale war and a certain period of post-war recovery, the NBU noted.

They added that exchange rate flexibility allows strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian economy and currency market to internal and external shocks, reduces the risk of accumulating foreign trade imbalances, and contributes to the protection of international reserves.

Recall

In August 2025, inflation continued to slow down - to 13.2% year-on-year. On a monthly basis, prices decreased by 0.2%.