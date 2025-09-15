NBU confirmed the relevance of monetary policy principles for the medium term: details

$41.280.03
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 4528 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 12778 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 17667 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 44430 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 32643 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 30743 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35177 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 57030 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72778 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Publications
Exclusives
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 19280 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 16930 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 26594 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 21720 views
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhoto11:55 AM • 6826 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 21822 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 26704 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 44436 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 27993 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 107046 views
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 17025 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 19369 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 29322 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 35643 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 85051 views
TikTok
Truth Social
Financial Times
The Guardian
The New York Times

NBU confirmed the relevance of monetary policy principles for the medium term: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

This document was approved in 2024 and serves as a strategic guide for the monetary policy of the National Bank of Ukraine.

NBU confirmed the relevance of monetary policy principles for the medium term: details

The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine has confirmed the relevance of the "Basic Principles of Monetary Policy for the Medium Term". This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the NBU.

Details

These principles were approved back in September 2024 - this document is a strategic guide for the National Bank's monetary policy.

It defines the goals, objectives, and principles of monetary policy, as well as the specifics of applying monetary instruments during the full-scale war and a certain period of post-war recovery, the NBU noted.

They added that exchange rate flexibility allows strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian economy and currency market to internal and external shocks, reduces the risk of accumulating foreign trade imbalances, and contributes to the protection of international reserves.

Recall

In August 2025, inflation continued to slow down - to 13.2% year-on-year. On a monthly basis, prices decreased by 0.2%.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine