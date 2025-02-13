NATO Secretary General: the outcome of the war in Ukraine should be long-term, Minsk-3 is unacceptable

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that the Alliance is committed to a long-term outcome in Russia's war against Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv should get the best possible position before the start of negotiations, and a repetition of the Minsk-3 scenario is unacceptable. He said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

First of all, we are united in the fact that Ukraine should be in the best position before starting negotiations. And, of course, Ukraine, because it is about Ukraine, will be involved at the same time. We fully agree that the result should be long-term - said the NATO Secretary General.

He added that we cannot have Minsk-3 again.

For the result to be long-term and sustainable, we need to make sure that Putin does not capture another kilometer of Ukraine's territory - Rütte added.

Recall

The NATO Secretary General said earlier that the negotiations will not last one day and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must understand that they will be concluded only when NATO sees that the result will be long-term.