NATO Secretary General and US Vice President discuss efforts for lasting peace in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance discussed close cooperation to increase defense production and efforts to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine, Rutte said in X, UNN reports.

Details

"A strong NATO and a strong America go hand in hand. Thank you to J.D. Vance for discussing this morning the increase in defense spending in Europe, close cooperation to increase defense production, and efforts to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine," Rutte wrote.

Vance: U.S. considers sending troops to Ukraine if russia refuses peace

Addendum

Rutte stated that NATO countries have committed themselves to Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance, but Ukraine was never promised that it would become a NATO member as part of a peace deal with Russia.

Rutte also noted that the negotiations with Russia will be completed only if they have a long-term result. He refuted the idea that Ukraine's position was weak and emphasized the importance of Western support.