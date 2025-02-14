NATO Secretary General and US Vice President discuss efforts for lasting peace in Ukraine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10545 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52640 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76526 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106651 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77578 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 118001 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101179 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113076 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153717 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90533 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58162 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26350 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47877 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106651 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 118001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153717 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144331 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176648 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47877 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87647 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134407 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136313 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164542 views
NATO Secretary General and US Vice President discuss efforts for lasting peace in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52097 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and U.S. Vice President Vance held talks on increasing defense production. The parties discussed ways to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine and its future membership in the Alliance.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance discussed close cooperation to increase defense production and efforts to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine, Rutte said in X, UNN reports.

Details

"A strong NATO and a strong America go hand in hand. Thank you to J.D. Vance for discussing this morning the increase in defense spending in Europe, close cooperation to increase defense production, and efforts to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine," Rutte wrote.

Vance: U.S. considers sending troops to Ukraine if russia refuses peace14.02.25, 07:31 • 41875 views

Addendum

Rutte stated that NATO countries have committed themselves to Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance, but Ukraine was never promised that it would become a NATO member as part of a peace deal with Russia.

Rutte also noted that the negotiations with Russia will be completed only if they have a long-term result. He refuted the idea that Ukraine's position was weak and emphasized the importance of Western support.

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

