NATO ready to "scare" Russia - Rutte

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 2134 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 4144 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 27587 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 26652 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 29227 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 44753 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 46214 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 43218 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 67443 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 69772 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.8m/s
41%
751mm
Popular news
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideoSeptember 23, 02:44 AM • 23424 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 22549 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 18893 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 6698 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 10594 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 2112 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 6368 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 18941 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 22600 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 27562 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Emmanuel Macron
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Denmark
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 896 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 67843 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 31791 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 47502 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 98954 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
MiG-31
Facebook
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

NATO ready to "scare" Russia - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated the Alliance's readiness to "scare the Russians" to prevent provocations. He emphasized that NATO's air defense reacted quickly and decisively to the violation of airspace.

NATO ready to "scare" Russia - Rutte

NATO is ready to "scare" Russia to prevent provocations from the Russian Federation. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference, reports UNN.

Answering the question of whether NATO is ready to "scare the Russians," Rutte replied: "Of course."

But we always have to do that by assessing the situation, and our air defense did exactly what it was designed to do. As in the case of Poland and the drones, and in the case of your country, Estonia, and these three planes. We reacted quickly and decisively 

- said Rutte.

Recall

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Council issued a statement regarding the recent violation of the airspace of Alliance member countries by Russian aircraft.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Estonia
Poland