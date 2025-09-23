NATO ready to "scare" Russia - Rutte

NATO is ready to "scare" Russia to prevent provocations from the Russian Federation. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference, reports UNN.

Answering the question of whether NATO is ready to "scare the Russians," Rutte replied: "Of course."

But we always have to do that by assessing the situation, and our air defense did exactly what it was designed to do. As in the case of Poland and the drones, and in the case of your country, Estonia, and these three planes. We reacted quickly and decisively - said Rutte.

Recall

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Council issued a statement regarding the recent violation of the airspace of Alliance member countries by Russian aircraft.