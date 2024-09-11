ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
NATO Admiral: US unlikely to stop supporting Ukraine after elections

NATO Admiral: US unlikely to stop supporting Ukraine after elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19748 views

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer believes that the United States will continue to support Ukraine regardless of the election results. He emphasized that both parties and the American people support Ukraine.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said that the American people, as well as the Democratic and Republican parties, support Ukraine.  Therefore, no matter what the election results are, Bauer believes that the United States is unlikely to stop providing assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

I think that in this light, it is unlikely that the United States as a country will stop supporting Ukraine

- Rob Bauer said.

He also commented on the words of Donald Trump, who said during the debate that the war in Ukraine should end in America's interest. The former president did not answer the host's question about whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

“As we all know, politicians who run for office say things that will not necessarily become the policy of their government if they win the election,” the NATO admiral said.

Barbs and manipulation: the main topics of Harris and Trump's debate. And what the candidates said about Ukraine11.09.24, 10:08 • 139823 views

He also indicated that he would be “extremely surprised if the United States was interested in letting Putin win this war.

“If the Russians stop the war now and return home, the war will end. If Ukraine stops the war now, they will lose their country. That's the difference,” Bauer said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World

