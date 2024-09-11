NATO Admiral: US unlikely to stop supporting Ukraine after elections

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said that the American people, as well as the Democratic and Republican parties, support Ukraine. Therefore, no matter what the election results are, Bauer believes that the United States is unlikely to stop providing assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

I think that in this light, it is unlikely that the United States as a country will stop supporting Ukraine - Rob Bauer said.

He also commented on the words of Donald Trump, who said during the debate that the war in Ukraine should end in America's interest. The former president did not answer the host's question about whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

“As we all know, politicians who run for office say things that will not necessarily become the policy of their government if they win the election,” the NATO admiral said.

He also indicated that he would be “extremely surprised if the United States was interested in letting Putin win this war.

“If the Russians stop the war now and return home, the war will end. If Ukraine stops the war now, they will lose their country. That's the difference,” Bauer said.