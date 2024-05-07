ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76351 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106116 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149036 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153178 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249735 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173964 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165231 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225564 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

National Guard conducts training on defense of Chornobyl NPP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28935 views

The National Guard conducted exercises on the protection and defense of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, strengthened border security, and increased the number of personnel and weapons in the border regions following Russia's full-scale invasion.

The National Guard of Ukraine conducted training on the protection and defense of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as well as performed tasks to strengthen the border. This was reported by the commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, UNN reports.

Details

The agency held a number of events in the Kyiv region, including those related to the Chornobyl NPP.

Pivnenko said that in recent months, the National Guard has "significantly increased" its work in the border regions, and since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, organizational and staffing changes have been made in the military units and subunits that perform tasks there.

"This primarily concerns increasing the number of personnel and strengthening them with weapons, anti-tank missile systems and air defense means. We are practicing various scenarios during interagency exercises with other components of the Defense Forces," the commander emphasized.

In addition, the National Guard has deployed units that use drones - they are "constantly monitoring" the area, the military said.

This is important for obtaining the necessary information by the units that perform tasks in the exclusion zone, he noted.

Pivnenko noted that he and his commanders inspected strongholds and defensive structures in the area near the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

These measures allow us to "constantly adapt to various threats and enhance security," the commander explained.

Energy Minister Galushchenko: Possible launch of ZNPP by Russia is absurd06.05.24, 13:31 • 24673 views

Lilia Podolyak

