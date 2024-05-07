National Guard conducts training on defense of Chornobyl NPP

The National Guard of Ukraine conducted training on the protection and defense of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as well as performed tasks to strengthen the border. This was reported by the commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, UNN reports.

Details

The agency held a number of events in the Kyiv region, including those related to the Chornobyl NPP.

Pivnenko said that in recent months, the National Guard has "significantly increased" its work in the border regions, and since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, organizational and staffing changes have been made in the military units and subunits that perform tasks there.

"This primarily concerns increasing the number of personnel and strengthening them with weapons, anti-tank missile systems and air defense means. We are practicing various scenarios during interagency exercises with other components of the Defense Forces," the commander emphasized.

In addition, the National Guard has deployed units that use drones - they are "constantly monitoring" the area, the military said.

This is important for obtaining the necessary information by the units that perform tasks in the exclusion zone, he noted.

Pivnenko noted that he and his commanders inspected strongholds and defensive structures in the area near the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

These measures allow us to "constantly adapt to various threats and enhance security," the commander explained.

Energy Minister Galushchenko: Possible launch of ZNPP by Russia is absurd