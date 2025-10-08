National Development Institution approved by parliament: what the emergence of a "bank of banks" means for business and recovery

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
09:05 AM • 5106 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 10869 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 11933 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 16690 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 16911 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 16070 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 58822 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54555 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39604 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40921 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
98%
751mm
Popular news
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutionsPhotoOctober 8, 01:02 AM • 27936 views
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian languageOctober 8, 02:06 AM • 25263 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNNOctober 8, 02:56 AM • 28621 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country04:41 AM • 19922 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 23863 views
Publications
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 3396 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 24428 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 58822 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 43468 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 73665 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Joe Biden
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 10425 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 37021 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 40350 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 91999 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 86797 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
Nord Stream
SWIFT
El País
Financial Times

National Development Institution approved by parliament: what the emergence of a "bank of banks" means for business and recovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the National Development Institution, which will operate on the "bank of banks" model. It will accumulate funds from international partners and investors to support SMEs and recovery.

National Development Institution approved by parliament: what the emergence of a "bank of banks" means for business and recovery

The Verkhovna Rada approved the creation of a National Development Institution based on the global practice of development banks, which is to operate on a "bank of banks" model and accumulate funds from international partners and private investors and direct them to the real sector, focusing on supporting SMEs and recovery, the Verkhovna Rada reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant draft law "On the National Development Institution" (reg. No. 11238) in the second reading on October 8.

The document lays the legal foundations for launching an institution that will operate on a "bank of banks" model: it will attract funds from international partners and private investors and direct them to the real sector through a network of partner banks, focusing on supporting small and medium-sized businesses, as well as high-risk recovery projects.

The bill provides for the creation of a National Development Institution by reorganizing the Entrepreneurship Development Fund. On this basis, an institution is being built that is capable of providing indirect support financial instruments: credit and portfolio guarantees, preferential credit lines, factoring, and other risk-financing instruments in cooperation with commercial banks. The institution is to become one of the key drivers of post-war economic recovery - primarily for SMEs, relocated enterprises, businesses in frontline regions, and projects that cannot obtain market financing due to high risks.

The introduction of the National Development Institution is based on the global practice of development banks and development institutions - in particular, on the experience of the German KfW, which became a systemic pillar of reconstruction after World War II. The institution does not compete with the market but compensates for its "failures" by taking on part of the risk and making financing for priority areas cheaper. This is precisely the logic embedded in the Ukrainian bill.

The explanatory materials and communications state that the new institution consolidates existing business support programs of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, expanding their scale and set of tools. This includes the ability to accumulate funds from IFIs and private investors and direct them through partner banks to targeted segments of the economy - from manufacturing to innovation and critical infrastructure.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada previously supported the document in the first reading in June 2024.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsFinance
Verkhovna Rada