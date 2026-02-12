Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
02:09 PM • 1070 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 2866 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 8274 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13051 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 16549 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 25507 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 71911 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48068 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 58298 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45545 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.7m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers expand land allocation program in Crimea for war participants - CPDFebruary 12, 05:44 AM • 5376 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 15608 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 20193 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 30163 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 15075 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 15391 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 66433 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 59148 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 61165 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 69960 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 76 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 2672 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 30390 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 33376 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 35008 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
MIM-104 Patriot
WhatsApp

Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Ukrainian singer Natalia Mohylevska shared her diet system, which helped her lose 25 kilograms. She adheres to two meals a day with an emphasis on vegetables.

Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet

Ukrainian singer Natalia Mohylevska frankly told her subscribers about her approach to nutrition, which helped her significantly change her figure. The artist admitted that this system allowed her to lose 25 kilograms last year. This is stated in her Instagram post, UNN reports.

Details

According to the singer, she chose a simple format for herself - two meals a day with a predominance of vegetables in her diet. The star pays special attention to her morning ritual, which she calls a kind of "detox."

Mohylevska starts her day with warm water, adding a spoonful of cold-pressed oil - most often pumpkin or flaxseed - as well as milk thistle. She is convinced that such a habit helps the body gently enter the working rhythm. The first full meal usually takes place around 1:00 PM.

The menu is based on vegetable dishes: stews, green mixes, including iceberg lettuce, as well as frozen vegetable mixtures. Among her favorite options, the singer named raw grated beets with cashew mayonnaise. For more satiety, she adds buckwheat to her diet, and sometimes allows herself red fish.

Recall

In early February 2026, Natalia Mohylevska was involved in a road accident that occurred due to difficult weather conditions. The artist published a video from the scene, which shows the consequences of a collision of several vehicles on a slippery road.

Stanislav Karmazin

HealthUNN LiteLife hack
Frosts in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
Social network