Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet

Ukrainian singer Natalia Mohylevska frankly told her subscribers about her approach to nutrition, which helped her significantly change her figure. The artist admitted that this system allowed her to lose 25 kilograms last year. This is stated in her Instagram post, UNN reports.

Details

According to the singer, she chose a simple format for herself - two meals a day with a predominance of vegetables in her diet. The star pays special attention to her morning ritual, which she calls a kind of "detox."

Mohylevska starts her day with warm water, adding a spoonful of cold-pressed oil - most often pumpkin or flaxseed - as well as milk thistle. She is convinced that such a habit helps the body gently enter the working rhythm. The first full meal usually takes place around 1:00 PM.

The menu is based on vegetable dishes: stews, green mixes, including iceberg lettuce, as well as frozen vegetable mixtures. Among her favorite options, the singer named raw grated beets with cashew mayonnaise. For more satiety, she adds buckwheat to her diet, and sometimes allows herself red fish.

Recall

In early February 2026, Natalia Mohylevska was involved in a road accident that occurred due to difficult weather conditions. The artist published a video from the scene, which shows the consequences of a collision of several vehicles on a slippery road.