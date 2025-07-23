$41.770.05
Publications
Exclusives
Naftogaz took a multi-billion loan from PrivatBank to pump gas into UGS for winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2862 views

Naftogaz Group received a loan of UAH 4.7 billion from PrivatBank to form gas reserves in UGS before the 2025/2026 heating season. The company also contracted 440 million cubic meters of LNG from ORLEN.

Naftogaz took a multi-billion loan from PrivatBank to pump gas into UGS for winter

Naftogaz attracted a UAH 4.7 billion loan from PrivatBank to prepare for winter, the company announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Naftogaz Group attracted a UAH 4.7 billion loan from PrivatBank. The funds will be used to form the necessary reserves in underground gas storage facilities ahead of the 2025/2026 heating season.

- Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, said.

In parallel, according to him, cooperation with international financial organizations and partner countries continues.

Naftogaz also, as reported, has already contracted 440 million cubic meters of LNG from the Polish company ORLEN.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

