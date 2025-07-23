Naftogaz took a multi-billion loan from PrivatBank to pump gas into UGS for winter

Naftogaz attracted a UAH 4.7 billion loan from PrivatBank to prepare for winter, the company announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Naftogaz Group attracted a UAH 4.7 billion loan from PrivatBank. The funds will be used to form the necessary reserves in underground gas storage facilities ahead of the 2025/2026 heating season. - Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, said.

In parallel, according to him, cooperation with international financial organizations and partner countries continues.

Naftogaz also, as reported, has already contracted 440 million cubic meters of LNG from the Polish company ORLEN.

Ukraine filled UGS by almost 30% - analysts