Ukraine filled UGS by almost 30% - analysts

Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 2128 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 13147 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 27138 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 29321 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 39672 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 141229 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 106383 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 103871 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 327720 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 185912 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
Publications
Exclusives
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staff July 18, 05:33 AM • 105293 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
July 18, 07:08 AM • 82366 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia July 18, 08:28 AM • 74254 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials 11:48 AM • 71147 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere 12:24 PM • 41635 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military 02:37 PM • 4442 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials 11:48 AM • 73076 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin 10:40 AM • 141229 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev July 17, 02:31 PM • 327721 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home July 17, 01:10 PM • 239820 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yurii Ihnat
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Estonia
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere 12:24 PM • 43159 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert July 17, 05:00 PM • 102975 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother July 17, 01:55 PM • 111137 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces July 17, 07:35 AM • 224741 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog July 16, 09:55 AM • 282603 views
Shahed-136
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Nord Stream 2

Ukraine filled UGS by almost 30% - analysts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1510 views

Natural gas reserves in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities exceeded 9 billion cubic meters on July 17, with a fill level of 29.2%. To reach the target of 13 billion cubic meters by November 1, another 4 billion cubic meters need to be injected.

Ukraine filled UGS by almost 30% - analysts

Ukraine has filled its UGS facilities by almost 30%, with reserves exceeding 9 billion cubic meters, according to data from the oil and gas and energy consulting company ExPro, writes UNN.

Details

"Natural gas reserves in Ukrainian underground gas storage (UGS) facilities exceeded 9 billion cubic meters on July 17, as evidenced by ExPro data. The storage facilities are 29.2% full," the report says.

Compared to last year, the storage facilities, as indicated, "hold 13.9% or 1.45 billion cubic meters less gas." "This year's reserves remain the lowest for at least the last 12 years, but the gap from last year is narrowing. Thus, for the first time since the beginning of this year's injection season, the gap from last year fell below 15%," the company noted.

According to ExPro, "before the start of the next heating season (November 1), Ukraine needs to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas in storage facilities." "This means that about 4 billion cubic meters more need to be injected. If the gas injection rates remain at the July level, this goal can be achieved ahead of schedule," ExPro noted.

"According to ExPro's estimates, under the base scenario, about 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas need to be imported in August-October to reach the level of 13 billion cubic meters of gas in storage facilities by November 1. Accordingly, to reach the level of 13.5 billion cubic meters, 2 billion cubic meters of gas need to be imported," ExPro noted.

Most UGS facilities are already injecting gas - Naftogaz confirmed the start of the new season21.04.25, 16:02 • 2849 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Ukraine
