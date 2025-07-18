Ukraine filled UGS by almost 30% - analysts

Ukraine has filled its UGS facilities by almost 30%, with reserves exceeding 9 billion cubic meters, according to data from the oil and gas and energy consulting company ExPro, writes UNN.

"Natural gas reserves in Ukrainian underground gas storage (UGS) facilities exceeded 9 billion cubic meters on July 17, as evidenced by ExPro data. The storage facilities are 29.2% full," the report says.

Compared to last year, the storage facilities, as indicated, "hold 13.9% or 1.45 billion cubic meters less gas." "This year's reserves remain the lowest for at least the last 12 years, but the gap from last year is narrowing. Thus, for the first time since the beginning of this year's injection season, the gap from last year fell below 15%," the company noted.

According to ExPro, "before the start of the next heating season (November 1), Ukraine needs to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas in storage facilities." "This means that about 4 billion cubic meters more need to be injected. If the gas injection rates remain at the July level, this goal can be achieved ahead of schedule," ExPro noted.

"According to ExPro's estimates, under the base scenario, about 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas need to be imported in August-October to reach the level of 13 billion cubic meters of gas in storage facilities by November 1. Accordingly, to reach the level of 13.5 billion cubic meters, 2 billion cubic meters of gas need to be imported," ExPro noted.

