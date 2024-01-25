Naftogaz reports a large-scale cyberattack on one of its data centers
Kyiv • UNN
Naftogaz of Ukraine reported a large-scale cyberattack on one of its data centers, which led to the shutdown of its websites and call center.
A large-scale cyberattack has been carried out on one of the data centers used by the companies of Naftogaz of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of Naftogaz, UNN reports.
Dear customers of Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gazmerezha. A large-scale cyberattack has been detected on one of the data centers used by our companies
The websites and call center are currently down. The company promised to inform about the timeframe for restoring services later.