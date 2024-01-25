Naftogaz reports a large-scale cyberattack on one of its data centers

A large-scale cyberattack has been carried out on one of the data centers used by the companies of Naftogaz of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of Naftogaz, UNN reports.

Dear customers of Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gazmerezha. A large-scale cyberattack has been detected on one of the data centers used by our companies - the statement said.

The websites and call center are currently down. The company promised to inform about the timeframe for restoring services later.