Naftogaz has suffered the 17th attack from the Russian Federation: production facilities for gas extraction have been damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out another attack on the facilities of the Naftogaz Group, damaging production facilities for gas extraction. The company's management reports no casualties and is working on eliminating the consequences of the shelling.
The facilities of the Naftogaz Group have been attacked by the enemy again - for the seventeenth time - production facilities for gas extraction have been damaged, the company reported on March 7, writes UNN.
The facilities of the Naftogaz Group have been attacked by the enemy again. This is the seventeenth combined attack on the gas transportation infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group. Production facilities that ensure gas extraction have been damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
According to him, "the elimination of the consequences of the shelling and the assessment of the damage are currently ongoing".
"The Naftogaz Group is taking all necessary measures to restore the operation of the facilities that were attacked by the enemy. We are doing and will do everything possible to ensure that the country has gas. I thank all the employees of the Naftogaz Group, as well as all the energy workers of the country for their work under extremely difficult conditions," Chumak noted.
