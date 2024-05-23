ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Naftogaz assures that Ukraine will have enough gas

Naftogaz assures that Ukraine will have enough gas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25554 views

Naftogaz Group is significantly increasing gas production to ensure sufficient volumes to meet the consumer needs of Ukrainians and to generate additional electricity using natural gas, planning to reach 15 billion cubic meters of gas and increase oil production by 2 million tons this year.

Naftogaz Group is significantly increasing gas production. This was announced by Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, during a telethon, and added that there will be enough gas,  reports a correspondent of UNN .

There will be enough gas. Naftogaz Group is significantly increasing its production. We have very good plans for this year. Their fulfillment implies that the volumes will be sufficient to meet not only the consumption of Ukrainians, but also to meet the additional needs that may be generated by additional electricity generation using natural gas

- Chernyshov said.

Addendum

Naftogaz of Ukraine Group is actively preparing to increase gas and oil production, planning to reach 15 billion cubic meters of gas and increase oil production by 2 million tons this year.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
naftogazNaftogaz
ukraineUkraine

