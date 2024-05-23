Naftogaz assures that Ukraine will have enough gas

Naftogaz Group is significantly increasing gas production. This was announced by Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, during a telethon, and added that there will be enough gas, reports a correspondent of UNN .

There will be enough gas. Naftogaz Group is significantly increasing its production. We have very good plans for this year. Their fulfillment implies that the volumes will be sufficient to meet not only the consumption of Ukrainians, but also to meet the additional needs that may be generated by additional electricity generation using natural gas - Chernyshov said.

Addendum

Naftogaz of Ukraine Group is actively preparing to increase gas and oil production, planning to reach 15 billion cubic meters of gas and increase oil production by 2 million tons this year.