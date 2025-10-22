NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the media

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 9994 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 11245 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 13080 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 14915 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 24001 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23495 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13793 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 12361 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10916 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9812 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
98%
749mm
Popular news
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 29537 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhotoOctober 22, 10:17 AM • 30822 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27640 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedulesOctober 22, 10:59 AM • 13410 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21463 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 9984 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 23998 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23495 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21496 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Andriy Bilous
Andriy Kostin
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sweden
Great Britain
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 10116 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 33220 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 48015 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 57293 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 47202 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10007 views

Kyiv lawyers, who were wiretapped by NABU in 2023, claim that the Bureau's leadership is trying to prevent them from discussing the case in the media. The lawyers link this to the politicization of the process and NABU's violation of jurisdiction.

NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the media

Kyiv lawyers, whom NABU considers "the most influential in the country" and whom detectives wiretapped in 2023, stated that the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau wants to prohibit them from discussing the case in the media. According to the lawyers, the NABU leadership indicated the corresponding narrative in the summonses recently sent to their address, UNN reports.

According to the lawyers, the detectives' actions are related to the fact that the NABU investigation against them is turning into a protracted saga — due to violations of jurisdiction and attempts to artificially "stretch" the qualification to a level that allows the proceedings to remain under the jurisdiction of NABU, SAP, and HACC.

This is the first time we have seen such summonses, although we, as investigators, have issued them many times. However, we have never forbidden lawyers to comment on cases in the media, because it is absurd. As, in fact, is everything that happens in this case.

- say the lawyers' association.

Lawyers link such "desperate actions" of NABU to the politicization of the process.

NABU is trying to impose a political subtext on society, knowing in advance that it will lose this case.

- they indicate.

According to them, suspicions are handed out chaotically, just to somehow "stretch" the qualification to the jurisdiction of anti-corruption bodies.

We expected a suspicion of at least some corruption — otherwise, NABU, SAP, and HACC would have long ago transferred this case by jurisdiction to a regular district police department. After all, this is the jurisdiction of the article under which detectives are trying to prove that lawyers allegedly interfered with the court register and predicted the actions of anti-corruption bodies.

- they say.

According to the lawyers, the detectives completely closed the case materials from the defense and instead transmit selective information to friendly media, which "mirror" the investigation's versions.

This "mirror" media possesses the secret of the pre-trial investigation, in particular, it is familiar, unlike us, with the investigative actions and materials of the criminal proceedings, although, as NABU indicates, they allegedly did not grant journalists the right to do so.

- say the lawyers.

Lawyers are preparing lawsuits against "mirror" media, noting that "there are signs not only of disclosure of the secret of the pre-trial investigation, the right to which was not granted by either NABU or SAP, but also of spreading unreliable information in favor of NABU and SAP statements."

According to the defense, the NABU detectives' versions are based on audio recordings from wiretapping, which, they claim, was illegal. The equipment was discovered by the lawyers themselves — in their own office, in the negotiation room where they communicated with clients under NABU investigation.

According to them, the detectives seized some of the media without a court order, and some were received "from unidentified persons" after a long time. Thus, the chain of custody of the materials is not transparent, and the recordings themselves cannot be considered reliable evidence without expert examination.

Lawyers call the situation "an example of systemic pressure" from the leadership on subordinates.

This case is proof that the leadership of SAP and NABU forces subordinates to engage in political reprisals. We, the lawyers, whom NABU and SAP have lost most cases to, have now become their target. Instead of fighting corruption, they have focused on political persecution and orders in a competitive environment.

- say the lawyers' association.

It was previously revealed that in 2023, NABU installed wiretapping equipment in the office of Kyiv lawyers. The equipment was installed in a room for negotiations with clients who are under investigation by the bureau itself. The National Bar Association of Ukraine called such actions a gross violation of attorney-client privilege. The European Court of Human Rights has already accepted for consideration the applications of eight lawyers whose rights, according to them, were violated by NABU detectives.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsPublications
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine