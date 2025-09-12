NABU detective involved in accident: victim loses leg

A road accident involving a NABU detective on a business trip occurred in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. UNN learned some details of the incident.

Details

The accident happened around 7 PM in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. It is known that the detective's car started to skid into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a "Mercedes Benz Sprinter" truck, which overturned on its side after the collision.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the "Mercedes" suffered a partial amputation of his left leg's shin and numerous fractures to his right leg, and is currently in intensive care. The detective sustained bruises.

The detective's blood was taken for examination for the presence of alcohol and other substances, however, a roadside test using a breathalyzer showed that the detective was sober.

