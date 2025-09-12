NABU detective involved in accident: victim loses leg

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 68 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
05:51 AM • 28095 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 33132 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 47385 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 70782 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 38443 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 29885 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 48288 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 17519 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 17801 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.7m/s
44%
756mm
Popular news
Lviv theater actor Andriy Synyshyn died in the warSeptember 11, 10:39 PM • 21809 views
Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarifiedSeptember 11, 11:40 PM • 24684 views
Occupiers bring in extras for "pseudo-elections" in Sevastopol - CNSSeptember 12, 01:20 AM • 24255 views
Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 28September 12, 01:21 AM • 24490 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff04:42 AM • 18915 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 70782 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 48288 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 63900 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 69807 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 130446 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 23976 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 63900 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 34105 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 40785 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 105930 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Shahed-136
The Guardian
The New York Times

NABU detective involved in accident: victim loses leg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a car driven by a NABU detective collided with a truck. The truck driver suffered a partial amputation of his lower leg and multiple fractures.

NABU detective involved in accident: victim loses leg

A road accident involving a NABU detective on a business trip occurred in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. UNN learned some details of the incident.

Details

The accident happened around 7 PM in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. It is known that the detective's car started to skid into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a "Mercedes Benz Sprinter" truck, which overturned on its side after the collision.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the "Mercedes" suffered a partial amputation of his left leg's shin and numerous fractures to his right leg, and is currently in intensive care. The detective sustained bruises.

The detective's blood was taken for examination for the presence of alcohol and other substances, however, a roadside test using a breathalyzer showed that the detective was sober.

In Kyiv, a police car overturned in a traffic accident: a police officer died29.08.25, 10:09 • 4437 views

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast