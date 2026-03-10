$43.900.1750.710.17
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Publications
Exclusives
NABU and SAP exposed a scheme in "Ukroboronprom" for over 32 million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1964 views

Law enforcement officers also report an attempt to seize another 19 million hryvnias, and among the suspects are the former director of the state enterprise (now deputy general director of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry"), a former advisor, and the beneficiary of a private company.

NABU and SAP exposed a scheme in "Ukroboronprom" for over 32 million hryvnias

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have exposed an organized criminal group that, between 2014 and 2019, embezzled over 32 million hryvnias from state enterprises, members of the "Ukroboronprom" concern, and attempted to embezzle another 19 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official NABU Telegram channel.

Details

According to the investigation, the scheme involved the artificial involvement of foreign companies by a special exporter enterprise to provide intermediary services in foreign economic contracts for military products and services. At the same time, companies registered in Great Britain and the Czech Republic did not actually provide any services, and the work was performed by full-time employees of the state enterprise.

NABU notes that between 2014 and 2019, intermediaries were paid over 560 thousand US dollars (equivalent to 13.3 million hryvnias) and almost 670 thousand euros (equivalent to 19.3 million hryvnias). According to the investigation, the funds passed through the accounts of fictitious companies and were subsequently distributed among the members of the criminal group.

In addition, in 2016–2019, officials of the special exporter enterprise, as reported by NABU and SAPO, prepared primary documents regarding the need to pay non-resident companies approximately 172 thousand US dollars (equivalent to 4.4 million hryvnias) and almost 500 thousand euros (equivalent to 14.7 million hryvnias). However, the transfer did not take place, as the participants in the scheme learned about active investigative actions by NABU and SAPO regarding similar offenses.

Among the suspects are the former director of the state enterprise, who currently holds the position of one of the deputy general directors of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry", the former advisor to the director of the special exporter enterprise, and the beneficiary of a private company.

Recall

Earlier, media reported that Ukraine lost $770 million on failed arms supply deals. The reasons were inflated prices, low-quality goods, and corruption.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

