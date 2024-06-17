Mykolaiv region: "hit" in Voznesensky district - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
In the Voznesensk district of Mykolaiv region, a "hit" occurred outside the settlement, according to preliminary data, without casualties or damage.
In Mykolaiv region, there was an enemy hit on Voznesensky district today, according to preliminary data, without casualties and destruction, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Monday, UNN reports.
Voznesensky district, hit outside the settlement. Preliminary reports of no casualties and damage
