General Staff: 42 battles have been fought so far, Ukrainian soldiers captured an enemy tank and prisoners

Since the beginning of the day, 42 combat engagements have already taken place at the frontline, in the Pokrovsk sector the enemy is most active near Novooleksandrivka, in Donetsk region Ukrainian troops captured an enemy tank and took several Russian occupants prisoner, reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a report at 10 a.m. on June 17, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of this day, 42 combat engagements have already taken place. The invaders carried out 27 strikes with kamikaze drones and fired more than 500 times at the positions of our troops and civilian settlements," the General Staff said.

As noted, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked twice the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk. The fighting continues. According to updated information, the Russians lost 175 occupants in killed and wounded in this sector yesterday.

In the Kupyansk sector, a battle with the occupants is taking place near Pishchane. The situation is under control.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is actively attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Torske. A total of seven combat engagements are underway. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Two enemy assaults on Ukrainian positions continue near Vyymka and Rozdolivka in the Siversky sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two unsuccessful combat engagements have already taken place near Klishchiyivka since the beginning of the day.

The enemy made 14 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Pokrovske sector today. One attack towards Novooleksandrivka was repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Novooleksandrivka. The enemy is most active near the latter. Yesterday, according to updated information, the enemy suffered significant losses in this area: 321 occupants were killed and wounded.

On the Kurakhove direction, the enemy is trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. Four attacks by the invaders were successfully repelled by Ukrainian troops. The assault near Krasnohorivka continues. According to updated information, Russian troop losses in this area over the past day amounted to 60 killed and wounded, and an enemy electronic warfare station was destroyed.

On the Orikhivskyi direction, the aggressor unsuccessfully tried to force Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the areas of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

In other areas, the situation has reportedly not changed significantly.

"Thanks to the flexibility of our defense system and the coordination of the units' actions, Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions. In some places, they are conducting active operations. In particular, in Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers captured an enemy tank and took several Russian occupants prisoner," the General Staff noted

Summary of the previous day

According to the General Staff, 123 combat engagements took place over the past day.

According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched a total of 2 missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using 3 missiles, 45 air strikes (including 66 combat aircraft), and carried out over 3,500 attacks, including 93 using multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel," the General Staff said.