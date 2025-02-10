Mykhailo Poplavsky and Pavlo Zibrov announce the launch of the joint project “Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024”

A gala concert dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year" will be held in May 2025 under the slogan "Songs burned by war," reports UNN with reference to Fakty.

At a briefing held at the Kyiv University of Culture, the author of the idea, general producer, founder and patron of the award Mykhailo Poplavsky introduced the co-organizer of this year's award ceremony, People's Artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov.

Mykhailo Poplavsky noted that a team of professionals has started working on the project, approved the nominations, is developing the stage design, and is accepting applications. The popularity of performers in radio and television rotation, views on social media, participation in charity events, and concert activities in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taken into account.

The best singers will compete in the following nominations: "Soul of the Ukrainian Song, Pride of the Ukrainian Song, Legend of the Ukrainian Song, Hope of the Ukrainian Song, and Guarantor of the Ukrainian Song.

"Ukrainian song is the genetic code of the nation! It always supports and lifts the spirit of Ukrainians. The Ukrainian song tells the whole world that we are Ukrainians, we are a nation, we are a people with our own thousand-year history, culture and traditions. And we are invincible!" said Mykhailo Poplavsky.

In addition to performers, the creators of Ukrainian music - poets and composers - will be honored.

People's Artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov said: "I am very pleased that you invited me to become a co-organizer of the project. It is a great honor and responsibility. The selection process will be interesting. I'm sure that both young performers and masters of Ukrainian pop will take part. We will let each song pass through our hearts, that's how we will work. We will choose the best ones. "Songs Burnt by War" is a painful and relevant topic. Many artists are now giving concerts to IDPs, military units and hospitals, and on the front line.

Project history

"The Ukrainian Song of the Year is a mega-project that has been promoting Ukrainian songs both in the country and globally for over 20 years, shaping Ukrainian identity and uniting around the values of unity, love for the native language and culture.

In 2004, the music project Nasha Pisnia premiered on Ukrainian television, when Ukrainian music was not mainstream and the information space was flooded with Russian content. It was neither fashionable nor profitable to create Ukrainian music, which led to a catastrophic situation. Mykhailo Poplavsky, along with like-minded people, raised this issue publicly, causing a public outcry. He declared an ambitious mission to preserve and develop Ukrainian music and songwriting, and to discover new names of young talented artists.

Mykhailo Poplavsky realized his seemingly unrealistic idea to showcase Ukrainian songs to the world.

On April 2, 2012, the unprecedented project "Song Unites Us!" was entered into the Guinness Book of World Records in the category "The Longest Live Music Television Marathon of a National Song".

For five days, from 5:30 am on March 29 to 12:30 am on April 2, 2012, Ukrainian songs were broadcast around the world in live performance by artists of various genres and bands. For the first time, the musical triumph of our country was observed on all continents, and the marathon was watched in 150 countries. The Ukrainian song festival lasted 110 hours, 3 minutes and 27 seconds.

Mykhailo Poplavsky hosted the grand ceremony of awarding the national Ukrainian Song of the Year award in 2017 in Warsaw.

The award ceremonies of the National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year" (2019-2022) impressed the audience with their scale and originality, the energy of pride and love for their people, native land, culture and traditions.

In 2021, the year of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, the award took place on International Vyshyvanka Day, bringing together legends of Ukrainian song and young performers on the same stage under the slogan "Let's keep the Ukrainian wave together!".

February 16, 2022 On the Day of Unity of Ukrainians, the award once again honored the winners on the main stage of the country - the National Palace of Arts ‘Ukraine’.

The Organizing Committee of the National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024" is waiting for song:

