Mykhailo Poplavsky and Pavlo Zibrov announce the launch of the joint project “Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024”

11:57 AM • 34707 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

09:54 AM • 76707 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

09:29 AM • 100062 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113279 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

08:41 AM • 93306 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122583 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 27, 10:22 PM • 102087 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113185 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116817 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157114 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101616 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 81418 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 52566 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103161 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 82146 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113254 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122558 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157100 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147495 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179699 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 82146 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103161 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135718 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137567 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165632 views
Mykhailo Poplavsky and Pavlo Zibrov announce the launch of the joint project “Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42030 views

The gala concert to mark the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian Song of the Year National Music Award will take place in May 2025. The project will be held under the slogan “Songs Burnt by War” and will honor the best performers in five nominations.

A gala concert dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year" will be held in May 2025 under the slogan "Songs burned by war," reports UNN with reference to Fakty.

At a briefing held at the Kyiv University of Culture, the author of the idea, general producer, founder and patron of the award Mykhailo Poplavsky introduced the co-organizer of this year's award ceremony, People's Artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov.

Mykhailo Poplavsky noted that a team of professionals has started working on the project, approved the nominations, is developing the stage design, and is accepting applications. The popularity of performers in radio and television rotation, views on social media, participation in charity events, and concert activities in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taken into account.

The best singers will compete in the following nominations: "Soul of the Ukrainian Song, Pride of the Ukrainian Song, Legend of the Ukrainian Song, Hope of the Ukrainian Song, and Guarantor of the Ukrainian Song.

Image

"Ukrainian song is the genetic code of the nation! It always supports and lifts the spirit of Ukrainians. The Ukrainian song tells the whole world that we are Ukrainians, we are a nation, we are a people with our own thousand-year history, culture and traditions. And we are invincible!" said Mykhailo Poplavsky.

Image

In addition to performers, the creators of Ukrainian music - poets and composers - will be honored.

People's Artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov said: "I am very pleased that you invited me to become a co-organizer of the project. It is a great honor and responsibility. The selection process will be interesting. I'm sure that both young performers and masters of Ukrainian pop will take part. We will let each song pass through our hearts, that's how we will work. We will choose the best ones. "Songs Burnt by War" is a painful and relevant topic. Many artists are now giving concerts to IDPs, military units and hospitals, and on the front line.

Project history

"The Ukrainian Song of the Year is a mega-project that has been promoting Ukrainian songs both in the country and globally for over 20 years, shaping Ukrainian identity and uniting around the values of unity, love for the native language and culture.

In 2004, the music project Nasha Pisnia premiered on Ukrainian television, when Ukrainian music was not mainstream and the information space was flooded with Russian content. It was neither fashionable nor profitable to create Ukrainian music, which led to a catastrophic situation. Mykhailo Poplavsky, along with like-minded people, raised this issue publicly, causing a public outcry. He declared an ambitious mission to preserve and develop Ukrainian music and songwriting, and to discover new names of young talented artists.

Mykhailo Poplavsky realized his seemingly unrealistic idea to showcase Ukrainian songs to the world.

On April 2, 2012, the unprecedented project "Song Unites Us!" was entered into the Guinness Book of World Records in the category "The Longest Live Music Television Marathon of a National Song".

For five days, from 5:30 am on March 29 to 12:30 am on April 2, 2012, Ukrainian songs were broadcast around the world in live performance by artists of various genres and bands. For the first time, the musical triumph of our country was observed on all continents, and the marathon was watched in 150 countries. The Ukrainian song festival lasted 110 hours, 3 minutes and 27 seconds.

Mykhailo Poplavsky hosted the grand ceremony of awarding the national Ukrainian Song of the Year award in 2017 in Warsaw.

The award ceremonies of the National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year" (2019-2022) impressed the audience with their scale and originality, the energy of pride and love for their people, native land, culture and traditions.

In 2021, the year of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, the award took place on International Vyshyvanka Day, bringing together legends of Ukrainian song and young performers on the same stage under the slogan "Let's keep the Ukrainian wave together!".

February 16, 2022 On the Day of Unity of Ukrainians, the award once again honored the winners on the main stage of the country - the National Palace of Arts ‘Ukraine’.

The Organizing Committee of the National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024" is waiting for song:

[email protected];

tel.: +380 96 144 44 94.

You can follow us on Facebook

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising