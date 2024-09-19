Musk's satellites “block” the ability to look into the universe - researchers

Radio waves from Elon Musk's growing network of satellites are blocking scientists' ability to look into the universe, according to researchers from the Netherlands, BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

The new generation of SpaceX's Starlink satellites, which provide fast internet around the world, interfere with radio telescopes more than previous versions, they say.

Thousands of orbiting satellites are "blinding" radio telescopes and can interfere with astronomical research, according to the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy (ASTRON).

"Every time more satellites are launched with these levels of radiation, we see less and less of the sky," said Professor Jessica Dempsey, ASTRON Director.

"We're trying to study things like jets emitted by black holes at the center of galaxies. We're also studying some of the early galaxies, millions and millions of light-years away, as well as exoplanets," she said, emphasizing the areas affected by the satellite's radiation.

According to ASTRON, interference from second-generation satellites, or V2, is 32 times stronger than from the first generation.

The amount of radiation emitted exceeds the standards set by the industry body, the International Telecommunication Union, Professor Dempsey added.

The study was conducted using the LOFAR radio telescope in the Netherlands during one day in July this year.

Astronomers say they spoke to SpaceX about the radiation from the first generation of satellites and the company listened to their concerns. But ASTRON now says the V2s are even more powerful.

The researchers emphasize that more regulation of space and the way satellites operate is needed to avoid compromising scientific work.

The findings were published in the scientific journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Addendum

Satellites provide broadband Internet around the world, often in remote locations.

According to one estimate, there are currently 6,402 Starlink satellites in orbit at an altitude of about 550 km above the Earth, making it the largest provider today.

SpaceX's main competitor, OneWeb, has less than 1,000 of them. But this is a growing area of business. Amazon is developing its own network and hopes to launch at least 3000 in the next few years.

The number of satellites in orbit is expected to exceed 100,000 by 2030.