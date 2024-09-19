Musk's satellites “block” the ability to look into the universe - researchers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Musk's satellites "block" the ability to look into the universe - researchers

Musk's satellites “block” the ability to look into the universe - researchers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19202 views

The new generation of Starlink satellites from SpaceX, according to researchers, creates stronger interference with radio telescopes than previous versions. Researchers from the Netherlands warn that this could hinder astronomical research.

Radio waves from Elon Musk's growing network of satellites are blocking scientists' ability to look into the universe, according to researchers from the Netherlands, BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

The new generation of SpaceX's Starlink satellites, which provide fast internet around the world, interfere with radio telescopes more than previous versions, they say.

Thousands of orbiting satellites are "blinding" radio telescopes and can interfere with astronomical research, according to the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy (ASTRON).

"Every time more satellites are launched with these levels of radiation, we see less and less of the sky," said Professor Jessica Dempsey, ASTRON Director.

"We're trying to study things like jets emitted by black holes at the center of galaxies. We're also studying some of the early galaxies, millions and millions of light-years away, as well as exoplanets," she said, emphasizing the areas affected by the satellite's radiation.

According to ASTRON, interference from second-generation satellites, or V2, is 32 times stronger than from the first generation.

The amount of radiation emitted exceeds the standards set by the industry body, the International Telecommunication Union, Professor Dempsey added.

The study was conducted using the LOFAR radio telescope in the Netherlands during one day in July this year.

Astronomers say they spoke to SpaceX about the radiation from the first generation of satellites and the company listened to their concerns. But ASTRON now says the V2s are even more powerful.

The researchers emphasize that more regulation of space and the way satellites operate is needed to avoid compromising scientific work.

The findings were published in the scientific journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Addendum

Satellites provide broadband Internet around the world, often in remote locations.

According to one estimate, there are currently 6,402 Starlink satellites in orbit at an altitude of about 550 km above the Earth, making it the largest provider today.

SpaceX's main competitor, OneWeb, has less than 1,000 of them. But this is a growing area of business. Amazon is developing its own network and hopes to launch at least 3000 in the next few years.

The number of satellites in orbit is expected to exceed 100,000 by 2030.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies

Contact us about advertising