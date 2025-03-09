Musk called on the States to withdraw from NATO and stop funding Europe's defense
Kyiv • UNN
Elon Musk publicly urged the USA to withdraw from NATO due to the unprofitability of funding Europe's defense. The businessman supported a post on social media X about the need for the USA to immediately exit the Alliance.
Elon Musk called on the United States to withdraw from NATO, stating that funding the defense of European countries is not beneficial for his country. He wrote this on his page on social media X, reports UNN.
Details
A senior advisor to US President Donald Trump responded to a post published early Sunday morning, March 9, which claimed that the US should "immediately withdraw from NATO."
"We really should," Musk replied. "It makes no sense for the US to pay for Europe's defense."
Reminder
Elon Musk stated that his Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army, without which the front cannot hold. French Eutelsat is ready to replace Starlink terminals in Ukraine with the support of the EU.