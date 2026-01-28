Murder of Simeiz mayor: suspect detained 13 years later

After more than ten years of searching, a man suspected of the premeditated murder of Semeiz village mayor Kyrylo Kostenko in February 2013 was detained in Lviv, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, after the lost materials of the criminal proceedings were restored, law enforcement officers managed to establish the suspect's whereabouts. On January 28, 2026, he was detained in Lviv. The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody is currently being decided.

Addendum

The National Police reported that the detainee is a repeatedly convicted native of Lviv region, born in 1979.

The investigation is ongoing. Measures are being taken to fully establish all circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Context

The crime occurred in 2013 near the administrative building of the Semeiz village council. At that time, an unidentified person fired at the official's car with a firearm - the head of the village council, as a result of which the victim died at the scene.

After committing the crime, the perpetrator tried to destroy evidence. In particular, police found a burned vehicle with a weapon inside, which the criminal used to shoot the victim, the National Police reported.