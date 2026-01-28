Murder of Simeiz mayor: suspect detained 13 years later

$42.960.17
11:48 AM • 8440 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 15972 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 21105 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 21658 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 22517 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 26010 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 44176 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 57361 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42943 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 75747 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Popular news
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 24462 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 29718 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 21664 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 19369 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 38154 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 11660 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 38292 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 75747 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 55988 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 73879 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Vitali Klitschko
Robert Fico
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

Murder of Simeiz mayor: suspect detained 13 years later

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

A man suspected of the premeditated murder of Simeiz village mayor Kyrylo Kostenko, committed in 2013, has been detained in Lviv. The suspect, a native of Lviv region with multiple convictions, was found after lost case materials were recovered.

Murder of Simeiz mayor: suspect detained 13 years later

After more than ten years of searching, a man suspected of the premeditated murder of Semeiz village mayor Kyrylo Kostenko in February 2013 was detained in Lviv, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, after the lost materials of the criminal proceedings were restored, law enforcement officers managed to establish the suspect's whereabouts. On January 28, 2026, he was detained in Lviv. The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody is currently being decided.

Addendum

The National Police reported that the detainee is a repeatedly convicted native of Lviv region, born in 1979.

The investigation is ongoing. Measures are being taken to fully establish all circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Context

The crime occurred in 2013 near the administrative building of the Semeiz village council. At that time, an unidentified person fired at the official's car with a firearm - the head of the village council, as a result of which the victim died at the scene.

After committing the crime, the perpetrator tried to destroy evidence. In particular, police found a burned vehicle with a weapon inside, which the criminal used to shoot the victim, the National Police reported.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Village
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Lviv