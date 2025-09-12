Murder of Charlie Kirk in the USA: Media named the suspect

The suspect in the murder of American political activist Charlie Kirk, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been detained, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

Details

The name of the shooting suspect in Utah is Tyler Robinson, the publication writes, citing five senior law enforcement officials familiar with the case.

It is also known that Robinson was born in 2003 and is from Utah, officials add.

Trump announced the arrest of a suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

In the US, the person detained on suspicion of murdering activist Charlie Kirk has been released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be published for transparency.