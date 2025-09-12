Murder of Charlie Kirk in the USA: Media named the suspect

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 13536 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 15250 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 15568 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 26175 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 17394 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 16281 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 39241 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40147 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 53101 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 87748 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
11:55 AM • 13564 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of Montenegro
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:46 AM • 26205 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 02:08 PM • 60748 views
Murder of Charlie Kirk in the USA: Media named the suspect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Tyler Robinson, 22, a Utah native born in 2003, is the suspect in the shooting that killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk died after being shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Murder of Charlie Kirk in the USA: Media named the suspect

The suspect in the murder of American political activist Charlie Kirk, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been detained, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

Details

The name of the shooting suspect in Utah is Tyler Robinson, the publication writes, citing five senior law enforcement officials familiar with the case.

It is also known that Robinson was born in 2003 and is from Utah, officials add.

Trump announced the arrest of a suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder12.09.25, 15:28 • 1178 views

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

In the US, the person detained on suspicion of murdering activist Charlie Kirk has been released. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be published for transparency.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Utah
United States