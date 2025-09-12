Murder of activist Demyan Hanul: investigation completed, case sent to court

Demyan Hanul

The high-profile murder case of public activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to court against a reserve serviceman of one of the military units on the fact of premeditated murder for mercenary motives on order, illegal handling of weapons and ammunition, as well as failure to appear for service on time without valid reasons by a serviceman for more than three days, committed under martial law (paragraphs 6, 11 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 1 of Article 263, Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

Details

The pre-trial investigation established that on March 14, 2025, at about 10:30 a.m. in the center of Odesa, the accused fired several shots at the well-known public activist Demyan Hanul. The victim died on the spot from his injuries. On the same day, law enforcement officers detained the accused "hot on the trail."

The investigation also established that the murder was committed on the order of unidentified persons who introduced themselves to the accused as law enforcement officers, but were not such and acted in the interests of the Russian Federation.

To prepare for the crime, the accused arbitrarily left his place of service in February 2025. He received a Makarov pistol, ammunition, and two RGD-5 hand grenades, which he illegally stored and carried with him.