Murder of activist Demyan Hanul: investigation completed, case sent to court

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
02:30 PM • 420 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 2916 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 17199 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 18206 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 17704 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 29497 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 18641 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 16876 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 39759 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40415 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.7m/s
32%
756mm
Popular news
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 12, 04:42 AM • 33955 views
NABU detective involved in a car accident in Prykarpattia: what is knownSeptember 12, 05:38 AM • 7658 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 1509:04 AM • 5020 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 16938 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 8376 views
Publications
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 422 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 464 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 2922 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 17202 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 17056 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 2922 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 32313 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 79253 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 41763 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 47688 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
SWIFT
The New York Times

Murder of activist Demyan Hanul: investigation completed, case sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

The investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to court against a serviceman who committed the premeditated murder of public activist Demyan Hanul. The crime was committed at the behest of unidentified individuals acting in the interests of the Russian Federation.

Murder of activist Demyan Hanul: investigation completed, case sent to court
Demyan Hanul

The high-profile murder case of public activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to court against a reserve serviceman of one of the military units on the fact of premeditated murder for mercenary motives on order, illegal handling of weapons and ammunition, as well as failure to appear for service on time without valid reasons by a serviceman for more than three days, committed under martial law (paragraphs 6, 11 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 1 of Article 263, Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

 - the message says.

Details

The pre-trial investigation established that on March 14, 2025, at about 10:30 a.m. in the center of Odesa, the accused fired several shots at the well-known public activist Demyan Hanul. The victim died on the spot from his injuries. On the same day, law enforcement officers detained the accused "hot on the trail."

The investigation also established that the murder was committed on the order of unidentified persons who introduced themselves to the accused as law enforcement officers, but were not such and acted in the interests of the Russian Federation.

To prepare for the crime, the accused arbitrarily left his place of service in February 2025. He received a Makarov pistol, ammunition, and two RGD-5 hand grenades, which he illegally stored and carried with him.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Odesa