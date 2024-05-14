Multiple explosions occurred in Belgorod - rosmedia
Kyiv • UNN
Several explosions occurred in Belgorod, Russia, after a missile threat warning was issued early in the morning.
Numerous explosions occurred in Belgorod after the announcement of a missile threat, a correspondent of the Russian TASS agency reports, UNN writes.
Details
It is noted that the missile warning siren was launched in Belgorod and Belgorod district around 5 am, the governor of the region said.
