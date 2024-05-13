Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down 4 UAVs over Belgorod region, governor says they were damaged

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that this afternoon air defense forces shot down 4 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Belgorod region. The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that Belgorod was hit by two drones, one of which fell on the parking lot of a commercial enterprise and then detonated, UNN reports.

Details

According to Gladkov, today Belgorod was attacked by two Ukrainian UAVs.

"One drone crashed into the parking lot of a commercial enterprise and then detonated. No one was injured in the explosion, but 8 cars were damaged by the debris. The second drone fell without detonation near an apartment building. There were no casualties. Explosive experts and operational services took the UAVs out for neutralization," said Gladkov.

He noted that operational services are working at the site.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that this afternoon air defense forces shot down 4 drones over the territory of the Belgorod region.

