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Mudryk has agreed to move to “Tottenham” — insider

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Mudryk has agreed to join "Tottenham" on loan, where he wants to work with Roberto De Zerbi again. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing.

Mudryk has agreed to move to “Tottenham” — insider

Ukrainian Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is leaning toward a move to Tottenham under Roberto De Zerbi, who coached the Ukrainian at Shakhtar. This was reported by insider Fabrizio Romano, according to UNN

"Mykhailo Mudryk has agreed to move to Tottenham because he wants to work under Roberto De Zerbi again," Romano reported. 

According to him, the Ukrainian has put offers from Leeds and other clubs on hold because he wants to join Spurs. 

"Talks with Chelsea over a loan deal are well underway," Romano added. 

According to The Athletic, the north London club is looking for reinforcements on the left side of the attack and is interested in Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye.

However, as Romano reports, Gakpo will remain at Liverpool, while Vitaliy Mykolenko's teammate Iliman Ndiaye is moving to Manchester City. 

The Athletic adds that Chelsea rejected Leeds United's offer for Mudryk. 

Chelsea wants to ensure that he gets regular playing time wherever he ends up before the transfer window closes.

However, Mudryk's move may be hindered by the Premier League's internal rules. In addition to Mudryk, Spurs also want to loan defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea. 

Under the Premier League's internal rules, a club's squad may include no more than 2 players loaned from other Premier League clubs at the same time (and no more than 1 player from any one specific club). 

According to Romano, Tottenham is negotiating with Chelsea specifically over the transfer of Adarabioyo, who is not part of Xabi Alonso's plans, which would clear the way for Mudryk to join Spurs. 

We remind you 

Ukrainian footballer Mykhailo Mudryk stated that his temporary suspension had been lifted and that his focus would be on returning to football. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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