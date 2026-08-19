Mudra was notified of suspicion but was not detained — lawyer

Lawyer Artem Krykun-Trush said that today NABU detectives served former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra with a notice of suspicion, but there was no detention. Krykun-Trush said this in a comment to UNN.

The information that Iryna Mudra was detained is not true. Searches were conducted at her premises for almost the entire day and have already been completed. She is now reviewing the suspicion materials and the motion to impose a preventive measure together with her lawyers - said Artem Krykun-Trush.

Update

MP Oleksii Honcharenko stated that former Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Mudra had been detained and was at NABU. There is currently no official confirmation.

The President dismissed Iryna Mudra from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President. The relevant Decree No. 734/2026 was signed on August 19.

This happened after NABU and SAPO announced suspicions in the case as part of the special operation "Forrest Gump" "to eliminate high-level corruption, which exposed a group of individuals who organized and ensured the legalization of funds obtained through criminal means."

"The case concerns UAH 150 million in cash which, according to the investigation, was put into legal circulation through a number of accounts of shell companies to pay bail for one of the members of the criminal organization in the "Midas" case. The group included a deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, a former MP, the chair of the board of a state-owned bank, the chair of the supervisory board of a state-owned bank, and other individuals. To implement the scheme, the group used a state-owned bank and the accounts of controlled enterprises. Each stage of the criminal plan was coordinated and controlled by him," NABU stated.