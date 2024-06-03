MTR fighters used a drone to hit the state-of-the-art Russian Kasta-2e2 radar station

Operators of the Special Operations Forces during aerial reconnaissance detected and inflicted fire damage over the modern Russian mobile radar station "Kasta-2e2". Footage of the defeat of the MTR was published in the Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

MTR operators during aerial reconnaissance in one of the operational areas discovered the location of the Russian mobile radar station "Kasta-2e2". This model of radar is considered above modern weapons, which are designed to control the airspace, determine coordinates and recognize air targets, including those flying at ultra-low altitudes - the message says.

It is noted that for the first time this was recorded on the territory of Ukraine in 2021 in the occupied Luhansk region, which the Russians brought to counter attack UAVs.

One, ironically, recently the enemy station's vehicles became the target of MTR attack drones. Our operators inflicted a fire defeat on the Russian radar station with one of the latest developments that entered service with the MTR - - added to the USN.

Recall

