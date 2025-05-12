Draft law on multiple citizenship: MP says there are very many amendments.

There are many amendments to the draft law on multiple citizenship and the committee must consider them all, only then will the parliament be able to proceed with its consideration. This was announced by the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Regulations, депутатської етики та організації роботи ВР Serhiy Yevtushok, on the air of the telethon, and added that "Batkivshchyna" believes that there are controversial norms, reports UNN.

Details

About five projects have been initiated since the beginning of the cadence of the current government, the President and the Parliament. Only one of them gained the required number of votes in the first reading... People's deputies in the Committee are already working on the amendments - said Yevtushok.

However, he stressed that, in the opinion of the political force "Batkivshchyna", this is a controversial bill.

It is necessary to look at the fourth article of the Constitution, which clearly states what Ukrainian citizenship is. We are sure that we should not humiliate the status of Ukraine and Ukrainian citizenship, because this document refers to several controversial norms that give the right to create a special mechanism for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship online even for people who have never crossed the border of Ukraine - said Yevtushok.

He also stated that, in the opinion of "Batkivshchyna", it is necessary to first obtain a conclusion from the Constitutional Court regarding the constitutionality of this bill.

In our opinion, the document should first be sent for examination to the Constitutional Court and only after a positive conclusion is received can we proceed to consideration in the second reading. There are now a lot of amendments in this bill and the committee must consider them all, and only then can the parliament take it up for consideration - said Yevtushok.

The Law on Multiple Citizenship: Who Will Be Given a Ukrainian Passport and for What

Addition

In December 2024, the parliament adopted in the first reading draft law No. 11469, which provides for the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

The bill clarifies the conditions for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship by birth, by territorial origin, as well as the conditions for admission to Ukrainian citizenship. Multiple citizenship (citizenship) is allowed in the following cases:

acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship and another state by a child by birth;

acquisition of citizenship by children of adoptive parents-foreigners;

acquisition of another citizenship by a citizen of Ukraine through marriage with a foreigner;

automatic acquisition of another citizenship by a citizen of Ukraine through the legislation of another state without obtaining a supporting document;

simplified acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship by foreigners from states included in the relevant list;

acquisition by a citizen of Ukraine of citizenship of states whose citizens obtain Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified manner.

The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) welcomed the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading of the draft law of Ukraine on multiple citizenship. However, the UWC said that the document needs to be amended, in particular, requirements for citizenship should be spelled out, as well as a limited list of recognized countries should be established.

In early May, Vice Prime Minister - Minister for National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov stated that Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship. The final draft of the relevant law is likely to be ready by the end of 2025.