The Law on Multiple Citizenship: Who Will Be Given a Ukrainian Passport and for What

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The Law on Multiple Citizenship: Who Will Be Given a Ukrainian Passport and for What

The Law on Multiple Citizenship: Who Will Be Given a Ukrainian Passport and for What

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine has proposed a new law on multiple citizenship aimed at foreigners and their family members who have been directly involved in the defense of the country's independence and territorial integrity. The draft law proposes simplified procedures for certain categories of foreign nationals, and establishes conditions for acquiring and terminating Ukrainian citizenship.

The new law on multiple citizenship aims to regulate the issue of issuing Ukrainian passports to foreigners and their family members who are directly involved in the defense of Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity. This is stated in the explanatory note to the draft law on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

The purpose of the draft Law of Ukraine "On Certain Issues in the Field of Migration Regarding the Grounds and Procedure for Acquiring and Terminating Ukrainian Citizenship" is to update the provisions of legislation in the field of migration, citizenship, in particular the grounds and procedure for acquiring and terminating Ukrainian citizenship, as well as to improve the legal regulation of issues related to the legal status of foreigners and stateless persons who, as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other formations established in accordance with the laws, participate in the protection of the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine,

- means at the beginning of the explanatory note to the draft law.

Details

According to the main provisions set forth in the explanatory note, the draft law proposes:

1)  identify the states whose citizens (nationals) acquire Ukrainian citizenship under the simplified procedure;

2) to define the category of people who must terminate their foreign citizenship in order to acquire Ukrainian citizenship

3) introduce a declaration of recognition as a citizen of Ukraine;

4) update the category of people who cannot acquire Ukrainian citizenship;

5) review the grounds for losing Ukrainian citizenship.

The expert explained the significance of the introduction of multiple citizenship and the challenges it will help to overcome22.01.24, 15:19 • 168368 views

6) to clarify the powers of state bodies that make decisions on citizenship acquisition;

7) to regulate the issue of the possibility for foreigners and stateless persons who are performing/have performed military service under contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, or other Ukrainian military formations to apply for a temporary residence permit;

8) to regulate the legal status of foreigners and stateless persons who were involved in the defense of Ukraine, in particular, as part of the TRO, on the territory of Ukraine.

This is the practice of developed countries: the Verkhovna Rada explained why multiple citizenship should be allowed in Ukraine22.01.24, 16:56 • 22335 views

Optional

The proposed law is based on the provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Laws of Ukraine "On Citizenship of Ukraine", "On the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons", "On Immigration",  Presidential Decree No. 215/2001 of March 27, 2001 "Issues of Organization of Implementation of the Law of Ukraine "On Citizenship of Ukraine".

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a law on multiple citizenship to the Verkhovna Rada.  The document, which, according to Zelensky's statements , will allow to adopt comprehensive changes to legislation and introduce the institution of multiple citizenship.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Politics

