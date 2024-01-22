This is the practice of developed countries: the Verkhovna Rada explained why multiple citizenship should be allowed in Ukraine

The institute of multiple citizenship in Ukraine will allow to unite citizens of countries around the world. This was stated by MP, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko, UNN reports.

According to him, the government should work for the future of the crane and think about making sure that there are really 60 million Ukrainians.

As part of the law initiated by the president, certain mechanisms will have to be worked out so that, for example, a person who is fighting on the side of Ukraine and is a citizen of Belarus or another state that is hostile to Ukraine can take Ukrainian citizenship. This is a matter of legal technique, and I have no doubt that it will be resolved in this document - explained the MP

He also emphasized that multiple citizenship is a practice of developed countries; many EU countries, the United States, and the United Kingdom have this rule.

Ukraine is on its way to full membership in the EU, so the introduction of multiple citizenship is important. At the same time, the relevant norm should operate in such a way as to ensure the constitutional principle of equality of all citizens - Merezhko is convinced.

Multiple citizenship is a legal status that allows a person to be a citizen of several states at the same time. The grounds for acquiring citizenship may vary: the fact of birth in a particular country, national or ethnic origin, marriage, etc.

Currently, multiple citizenship is legal in more than 60 countries.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, January 22, he is submitting a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will allow for comprehensive changes to legislation and the introduction of multiple citizenship.