This is the practice of developed countries: the Verkhovna Rada explained why multiple citizenship should be allowed in Ukraine

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
This is the practice of developed countries: the Verkhovna Rada explained why multiple citizenship should be allowed in Ukraine

This is the practice of developed countries: the Verkhovna Rada explained why multiple citizenship should be allowed in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22336 views

The chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee is convinced that Ukraine is heading for full membership in the EU, so the introduction of multiple citizenship is important.

The institute of multiple citizenship in Ukraine will allow to unite citizens of countries around the world. This was stated by MP, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko, UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, the government should work for the future of the crane and think about making sure that there are really 60 million Ukrainians.

As part of the law initiated by the president, certain mechanisms will have to be worked out so that, for example, a person who is fighting on the side of Ukraine and is a citizen of Belarus or another state that is hostile to Ukraine can take Ukrainian citizenship. This is a matter of legal technique, and I have no doubt that it will be resolved in this document

- explained the MP

Prices for issuing ID cards, residence permits and statelessness certificates have changed03.01.24, 18:28 • 113402 views

He also emphasized that multiple citizenship is a practice of developed countries; many EU countries, the United States, and the United Kingdom have this rule.

Ukraine is on its way to full membership in the EU, so the introduction of multiple citizenship is important. At the same time, the relevant norm should operate in such a way as to ensure the constitutional principle of equality of all citizens

- Merezhko is convinced.

For reference

Multiple citizenship is a legal status that allows a person to be a citizen of several states at the same time. The grounds for acquiring citizenship may vary: the fact of birth in a particular country, national or ethnic origin, marriage, etc.

Currently, multiple citizenship is legal in more than 60 countries.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, January 22, he is submitting a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will allow for comprehensive changes to legislation and the introduction of multiple citizenship.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising